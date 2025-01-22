Barely 24 hours after Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's ‘ogling’ hullabaloo at US President Donald Trump's inauguration, the tech billionaire has now “liked” a sultry picture featuring Jeff Bezos’ wife-to-be Lauren Sanchez on Instagram.
Zuckerberg was caught on camera apparently gawking at Lauren's cleavage during Trump's oath ceremony yesterday.
While yesterday netizens panned her choice of clothes, the “like” has prompted social media users to clown the Facebook founder online.
