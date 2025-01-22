After ogling hullabaloo, Mark Zuckerberg now likes Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram post

1 min read

After being criticized for ogling Lauren Sanchez at Trump's inauguration, Zuckerberg liked her sultry Instagram photo. This contradiction has led to social media users mocking the Meta CEO for his behavior just 24 hours apart.

