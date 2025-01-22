Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  After ogling hullabaloo, Mark Zuckerberg now likes Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram post

After ogling hullabaloo, Mark Zuckerberg now likes Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram post

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

After being criticized for ogling Lauren Sanchez at Trump's inauguration, Zuckerberg liked her sultry Instagram photo. This contradiction has led to social media users mocking the Meta CEO for his behavior just 24 hours apart.

Mark Zuckerberg with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez

Barely 24 hours after Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's ‘ogling’ hullabaloo at US President Donald Trump's inauguration, the tech billionaire has now “liked" a sultry picture featuring Jeff Bezos’ wife-to-be Lauren Sanchez on Instagram.

Zuckerberg was caught on camera apparently gawking at Lauren's cleavage during Trump's oath ceremony yesterday.

While yesterday netizens panned her choice of clothes, the “like" has prompted social media users to clown the Facebook founder online.

