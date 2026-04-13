After Pakistan hosts US-Iran talks, netizens ask, ‘Who will pay hotel bills?’; Paresh Rawal takes ‘IMF’ dig

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal added a sharp geopolitical edge to a viral social media post about Pakistan hosting high-level talks between the United States and Iran. An X user had joked about the cost of accommodating global leaders in Islamabad, writing, “Biggest dilemma now … hotel bills kaun clear karega?" (Who will clear the hotel bills).

Replying briefly, Rawal wrote, “IMF", pointing to Pakistan’s long-standing reliance on the International Monetary Fund.

High-security talks held in Islamabad The negotiations between Washington and Tehran took place at the five-star Serena Hotel, one of the most secure locations in

the capital.

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Ahead of the talks, Islamabad was turned into a heavily guarded zone. Shops and offices remained shut for two days as delegations arrived, led by US Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian officials.

Thousands of security personnel, including paramilitary and army troops, were deployed across key areas, especially the Red Zone, which houses major government offices and diplomatic missions.

Why the Serena Hotel was chosen Security experts said the hotel’s location near the Prime Minister’s House and Parliament made it a suitable venue.

The 15-acre property, with over 400 rooms and multiple conference spaces, was capable of hosting large delegations of more than 150 officials from both sides, according to Reuters.

Talks end without final agreement The 21-hour negotiations did not result in a final deal.

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Vance said Washington had presented Tehran with its “final and best offer" but admitted that a key demand - a guarantee that Iran would not develop nuclear weapons - had not been secured.

Pakistan, which mediated the talks, said it would continue to support dialogue and urged both sides to maintain the temporary ceasefire.

The talks followed a sharp escalation after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered retaliation from Tehran, increasing instability across the Middle East and affecting global markets.

US President Donald Trump said Washington had already achieved military success and suggested the talks would not change the strategic balance.

Pakistan’s IMF dependence highlighted Rawal’s comment drew attention because Pakistan has long depended on support from the International Monetary Fund to stabilise its economy.

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Reports say the IMF approved a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility in September 2024 to help Pakistan manage balance-of-payments issues and economic challenges.

India has earlier raised concerns about repeated bailouts, noting Pakistan’s continued reliance on external financial assistance.

Economic pressures remain Pakistan has approached the IMF several times over the years to avoid financial crises, reflecting ongoing fiscal pressures and rising debt.

Recent reports suggest its foreign exchange reserves are under strain, including a $3.5 billion repayment to the UAE, which could affect IMF programme targets.

Experts say IMF programmes usually come with conditions such as tax reforms, energy pricing changes, privatisation and stricter fiscal discipline aimed at restoring economic stability.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.