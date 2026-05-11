After PM Modi’s WFH appeal, I asked ChatGPT for workation options under ₹10K; its itinerary is all employees need

ChatGPT advised visiting mountain towns and suggested staying in hostels or homestays to reduce costs. It also recommended checking weather alerts, as heavy rains can disrupt internet connectivity and affect remote work.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated11 May 2026, 09:41 PM IST
From Bir to Rishikesh: ChatGPT shares affordable workation spots.
From Bir to Rishikesh: ChatGPT shares affordable workation spots.(Pexels )

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to employees to work from home as a fuel-saving measure amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, I asked ChatGPT for budget-friendly workation destinations with good connectivity under the budget of 10-15k. The AI provided a detailed, and budget-friendly itinerary.

My ChatGPT prompt:

“I am a 30-year-old Indian planning to go on a trip while continuing to work remotely, so please suggest places with good internet connectivity. I do not mind staying in hostels. Please create a budget-friendly itinerary and estimated budget, including food expenses. I can spend 7–10 days on the trip and am willing to cut costs on food and accommodation.”

ChatGPT advice:

ChatGPT advised visiting mountain towns and suggested staying in hostels or homestays to reduce costs. It also recommended checking weather alerts, as heavy rains can disrupt internet connectivity and affect remote work.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT: How can I make kids more financially aware? AI gives 10 hacks

Here are the best low-budget workation spots in India right now:

Bir Billing — Best Overall Budget Workation

Perfect if you want:

  • Mountain vibes + peaceful cafés
  • Reliable Wi-Fi
  • Cheap hostels
  • Young remote-work crowd

Popular stays:

  • Zostel Plus Bir
  • The Trippy Tribe
  • The Hosteller Bir
  • Bir Nest Hostel

Expense

Hostel bed - 350–700/day

Private room 900–1500/day

Food - 250–500/day

Bus/train from Delhi - 1200–2500 round trip

Total - 8k–15k

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Internet & Work Setup

Bir has surprisingly strong Wi-Fi and fiber in many hostels now. Remote workers frequently recommend it for affordable long stays.

  • Rishikesh
  • Easy travel from Delhi
  • Cafés everywhere
  • Yoga + riverside vibe
  • Fast internet in Tapovan/Laxman Jhula area

Good stays:

BUNK HOSTEL RISHIKESH | Best Hotel in Rishikesh | Mountain View Private Rooms

  • Madpackers Rishikesh Laxman Jhula
  • Skyard Hostel Rishikesh (Laxman Jhula)
  • Shalom Backpackers Rishikesh
  • Bunk Stay CoWorking & Yoga

Expense

  • Hostel - 400–800/day
  • Food - 300–600/day
  • Travel from Delhi - 700–1800
  • Total - 9k–14k

You can literally work beside the Ganga and go rafting on weekends.

Dharamkot — Best Quiet & Creative Vibe

This is ideal if:

  • You hate crowds
  • Want peaceful mountain cafés
  • Need inspiration/creative energy
  • Popular cafés/work spots:
  • Young Monk Cafe Dharamkot
  • Moonlight Cafe
  • Cool Talk Cafe
  • Space Out cafe
  • Nukkad Cafe Dharamkot

Expense

Stay - 500–1200/day

Food - 300–500/day

Travel - 1500–3000

Total - 10k–15k

Digital nomads on Reddit frequently recommend Dharamkot for peaceful long stays with decent connectivity and fewer tourists than Manali.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT: ‘Should I settle down in Dubai?’ Here Is what AI said

Jibhi

Best for:

  • Deep focus
  • Nature

Cheap riverside stays

Estimated Budget

1000–1800/day including stay + food

Total 1 week: ~ 8k–12k

Jibhi is becoming popular among remote workers because it’s quieter and cheaper than Manali.

Internet can occasionally fluctuate during heavy rains.

Old Manali — Best Social Workation

Good for:

  • Meeting people
  • Café hopping
  • Weekend treks
  • Nightlife + work balance

Expense

Hostels - 500–900/day

Food - 400–700/day

Total - 12k–15k

Fiber internet and coworking cafés have improved massively in Old Manali.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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