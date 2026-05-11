After PM Modi’s WFH appeal, I asked ChatGPT for workation options under ₹10K; its itinerary is all employees need

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to employees to work from home as a fuel-saving measure amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, I asked ChatGPT for budget-friendly workation destinations with good connectivity under the budget of 10-15k. The AI provided a detailed, and budget-friendly itinerary.
“I am a 30-year-old Indian planning to go on a trip while continuing to work remotely, so please suggest places with good internet connectivity. I do not mind staying in hostels. Please create a budget-friendly itinerary and estimated budget, including food expenses. I can spend 7–10 days on the trip and am willing to cut costs on food and accommodation.”
ChatGPT advised visiting mountain towns and suggested staying in hostels or homestays to reduce costs. It also recommended checking weather alerts, as heavy rains can disrupt internet connectivity and affect remote work.
Perfect if you want:
Hostel bed - ₹350–700/day
Private room ₹900–1500/day
Food - ₹250–500/day
Bus/train from Delhi - ₹1200–2500 round trip
Total - ₹8k–15k
Internet & Work Setup
Bir has surprisingly strong Wi-Fi and fiber in many hostels now. Remote workers frequently recommend it for affordable long stays.
BUNK HOSTEL RISHIKESH | Best Hotel in Rishikesh | Mountain View Private Rooms
You can literally work beside the Ganga and go rafting on weekends.
This is ideal if:
Expense
Stay - ₹500–1200/day
Food - ₹300–500/day
Travel - ₹1500–3000
Total - ₹10k–15k
Digital nomads on Reddit frequently recommend Dharamkot for peaceful long stays with decent connectivity and fewer tourists than Manali.
Best for:
Cheap riverside stays
Estimated Budget
₹1000–1800/day including stay + food
Total 1 week: ~ ₹8k–12k
Jibhi is becoming popular among remote workers because it’s quieter and cheaper than Manali.
Internet can occasionally fluctuate during heavy rains.
Good for:
Hostels - ₹500–900/day
Food - ₹400–700/day
Total - ₹12k–15k
Fiber internet and coworking cafés have improved massively in Old Manali.