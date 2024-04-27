Life on another plant, finally? James Webb Space Telescope to answer soon
The scientists have found dimethyl sulphide (DMS) gas in the planet's atmosphere and it may have been produced by a ‘phytoplankton in marine environments’.
Human's search for life outside its solar system may soon come to an end. The James Web Space Telescope, the biggest one ever to sent into space, is all set to gaze into another solar system after possible signs of emerged on one of the far-off planets there.
