After quitting toxic job over harassment, man struggles to find work, says ‘feel so lost’

Job changing can be emotionally exhausting, from sending out tons of CVs to waiting for interview calls, possibly forever. This hope-and-rejection spiral has really worn out a lot of people. Recently, a Redditor posted an experience very similar to the one above, sharing how frustratingly unable they were to get into another role even after three months of resignation from a previous job due to harassment at work.

This, they said, was because they had felt obliged to resign after coming under continuous management pressure over a complaint against a fellow worker.

> "I quit my last job because of my management. I was harassed by a colleague and the management was pressing me to take my complaint back,

"They wrote, adding that the senior leadership failed to provide support worth naming.

He described the working atmosphere as insupportable and stated that continuing to work there was no longer an option.

"My day to day life had become hostile and I decided to leave the organisation. Before that organisation, I was at my prime, I was the highest contributing individual."

After some time off from corporate life to recuperate, they started applying again and kept getting disappointed.

"It's been 3 months and no luck. Had things been like I was able to bag interviews and not crack it, then yeah its my mistake, I need to prepare well. The biggest problem is I am unable to bag any interviews. I've optimised my resume to be 100% compatible for ATS."

He said he applied through major recruitment platforms like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed but didn't get any positive response.

"I feel so lost, would appreciate any kind of advice,"

they added.

The post resonated online, as fellow users expressed sympathy and advice. One such reassured, "

"You have done nothing wrong; just keep looking, and do not limit yourself to any industry only."

Another referred to the relevance of connections in the existing market:

Tough without referrals. It's like we have gone back to the 80s when it was impossible to land a job without sifarish.

Others pointed to wider economic conditions impacting hiring.

"To be frank, there was a lot of liquidity during Covid, and hence many people got great offers. With AI, Wars, and global economic turmoils, there's a crunch in the economy, and the liquidity that came into the market during the COVID time is getting balanced out."

