After robodog row, Galgotias faces fresh backlash over ‘made from scratch’ drone claim| Viral Video

Just hours after controversy erupted over its showcase at AI Impact Summit 2025, Galgotias University is once again under hot water on social media—this time over claims related to a drone project presented as an indigenous campus innovation.

A new video circulating online, reportedly shot during the recent AI Impact Summit, shows a university representative explaining what she describes as a drone developed “from scratch” at Galgotias. The clip also includes claims that the institution has built India’s first drone soccer arena on its campus.

However, online users and drone enthusiasts were quick to challenge the assertions. Several pointed out that the drone shown in the video closely resembles the Striker V3 ARF, a commercially available semi-assembled drone designed specifically for drone soccer competitions and sold internationally at a price of around ₹40,000.

The Striker V3 ARF is manufactured by Skyball Drone, a company known for drone soccer equipment, and is not understood to be an original design developed from the ground up by Indian universities. Visual elements in the viral video—including the spherical protective frame—appear to match the commercially sold model.

The clip began circulating widely after Galgotias University was reportedly asked to exit the summit following allegations that it showcased a Chinese-made robot dog as an in-house student innovation. That earlier episode had already sparked outrage online, with critics accusing the institution of misrepresenting imported technology as indigenous research.

With the emergence of the drone video, criticism intensified. Users across platforms questioned whether the drone had been genuinely designed on campus or merely assembled, modified, or rebranded.

“Claim: built from scratch on campus. Reality: commercially available model,” one user wrote, calling for immediate clarification and transparency. Another comment mocked the situation, saying the university appeared to be “innovating in how to build stories around lies”.

Others were harsher, with some calling for the institution to be barred from future exhibitions, warning that such controversies risk international embarrassment for India’s academic and innovation ecosystem.

The backlash also revived scrutiny of statements made during the summit, where a university official reportedly claimed that nearly ₹350 crore had been invested in building an AI ecosystem on campus for students. Critics online questioned whether such investments were being accurately reflected in original research and development.

Responding earlier to reports that Galgotias University had been asked to leave the summit, professor Neha Singh said the controversy stemmed from a lack of clear communication. She maintained that the institution had not been formally directed to vacate the venue.

