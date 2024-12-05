A unique all-white artwork by minimalist American painter Robert Ryman is set to be auctioned in Berlin. The piece, titled General 52” x 52”, has been valued at over $1.5 million ( ₹12.7 crore) and will be available at the Ketterer Kunst auction house on December 6 and 7.

The artwork may appear blank at first glance, but it holds intricate detailing. Ryman painted the canvas using white enamel and enamel paints, typically used on metal surfaces, to create a textured finish.

The painting is framed with a slightly darker white border, adding depth to its minimalist design. Due to the delicacy of the materials, the piece will not be displayed ahead of the auction, as even minor damage could significantly reduce its value, the NY Post reported.

Robert Ryman, who passed away in 2019 at 88, gained fame for his experimental, predominantly-white creations. With no formal art training, he began painting as a hobby while working as a security guard at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

His approach to art was innovative, focusing on the relationship between light, texture and material. Simone Wichmann, an art expert from Ketterer Kunst, stated that Ryman’s works challenge viewers to engage deeply.

“White is not always white. The white colour makes light, movement and the structure of the material visible. The viewer is challenged and becomes the creator of the art,” the publication quoted the auction house expert as saying.

Duct-taped banana Ryman’s works have sparked debates in art but have fetched millions at auctions. This sale follows another auction in November, where Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall, sold for $6.2 million ( ₹52.5 crore).