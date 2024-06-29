After son Abhishek Bachchan, now Amitabh Bachchan buys two properties in Mumbai’s Northern Suburb of Borivali

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb, according to a Hindustan Times report. This follows his son Abhishek Bachchan’s recent purchase of six apartments in the same area.

The superstar’s new apartments, worth nearly ₹7 crore, are located on the 57th floor of the tower, the same level as Abhishek’s properties. The deals were finalized on May 29, with a stamp duty payment of ₹40.72 lakh for registration, as revealed by documents accessed through Zapkey.com.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan's purchase of three office spaces spread across three floors in the Oshiwara locality of Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. These office units, situated in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, were valued at nearly ₹60 crores and included three car parking spaces.

These transactions have generated significant buzz in the property market, as celebrity real estate deals have traditionally been concentrated in South and Central Mumbai, along with prime areas like Bandra, Khar, and Juhu.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan purchased four units totaling 8,396 sq ft in the Signature Building, Andheri for nearly ₹29 crores. The purchase incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.72 crore.

On May 28, 2024, Abhishek Bachchan bought six apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali for over ₹15 crore, according to documents from Zapkey.com.

Prominent Bollywood figures such as Shahrukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Aishwarya Rai have actively invested in various real estate ventures, strategically expanding their portfolios across prime locations. Recently, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, and Janhvi Kapoor have been involved in high-profile transactions, particularly focusing on luxurious and upscale properties.

