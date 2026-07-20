Marc Cucurella, one of Spain's most popular footballers, has once again grabbed the spotlight following Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As the celebrations continue, his famous chant has gone viral online, cementing its place as one of football's most popular fan anthems.

Spain defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final, ending Argentina's bid to retain the World Cup. Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute as Luis de la Fuente's side clinched their second FIFA World Cup title.

The catchy "Cucurella" chant has followed the defender wherever he has played and has now become almost as iconic as his trademark long, curly hair. Here's the story behind the viral song.

Who composed the Marc Cucurella song? According to an Athlon Sports report, the chant first gained popularity after Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022.

Created by Chelsea supporters and set to the tune of the classic song La Bamba, popularised by Ritchie Valens, the chant quickly became a fan favourite.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Marc Cucurella song that went viral after Spain's World Cup win? ⌵ The Marc Cucurella song is a fan chant that celebrates the Spanish footballer, known for its upbeat lyrics and catchy tune reminiscent of 'La Bamba.' It gained popularity after Spain's victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 2 How did Marc Cucurella's song originate? ⌵ The song first gained traction following Cucurella's arrival at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, composed by Blues fans who crafted it to the rhythm of 'La Bamba.' It became a favorite among Chelsea supporters during his time at the club. 3 Why did Marc Cucurella's chant become so popular among soccer fans? ⌵ Cucurella's chant became popular due to its playful nature, catchy lyrics that reference Spanish culture, and its energetic atmosphere, especially during Spain's successful matches, making it a beloved anthem among fans. 4 What are some notable lyrics from the Marc Cucurella chant? ⌵ The chant features lines like 'Cucurella, Cucurella, he eats paella,' which humorously highlights Cucurella's Spanish heritage alongside references to his hair and a nod to the Estrella beer, making it a lighthearted fan favorite. 5 Should Marc Cucurella embrace the inaccuracies in his viral song? ⌵ Yes, despite the inaccuracies, Cucurella has accepted the song, even joking about it, showing that he appreciates its fun spirit and the admiration from fans, which contributes to its viral success.

Marc Cucurella song lyrics The chant begins with the playful line, “Cucurella, Cucurella, he eats paella...”

It also references the Spanish beer Estrella and pokes fun at Cucurella's signature hairstyle. The defender has embraced the chant despite one inaccuracy, joking in the past that he does not actually drink Estrella, contrary to what the lyrics suggest.

The song became a regular feature at Chelsea matches, with fans enthusiastically singing it whenever Cucurella was on the pitch. The left-back played for Chelsea from August 2022 until completing a permanent move to Real Madrid in June 2026.

Also Read | 2026 FIFA World Cup: 5 biggest controversies that dominated the tournament

The chant reached an even wider audience after Spain won UEFA Euro 2024, when Spanish content creator Adri Navarro created a new version.

One of its most famous lines, "Haaland, tiembla, que viene Cucurella", translates to "Haaland, be afraid, here comes Cucurella," according to Athlon Sports.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Fans criticize Trump for staying on stage after presenting trophy