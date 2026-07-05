'Agent Kim Reactivated' becomes 2026's highest-rated Netflix K-drama after just three episodes

'Agent Kim Reactivated', the new action-revenge drama starring veteran actor So Ji-sub, has achieved the highest ratings of any South Korean miniseries in 2026 after just three episodes, cementing its status as the breakout television success of the year.

Agent Kim Reactivated tops rating with just three episodes According to Nielsen Korea data released on Saturday, the third episode of the SBS drama recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 18.8 per cent when it aired on 3 July, making it not only the most-watched programme of any kind on Friday night but also the highest-rated miniseries broadcast in South Korea so far this year. The drama also registered a peak viewership rating of 23 per cent and a metropolitan Seoul rating of 19.6 per cent.

Advertisement

The achievement is particularly notable given the speed with which the series has climbed the ratings charts. After debuting with a strong nationwide rating of 9.5 per cent on 26 June, the drama surged to 15.7 per cent in its second episode and 18.8 per cent in its third, making it the fastest Korean drama in five years to surpass the 15 per cent mark.

'Agent Kim Reactivated' is a South Korean revenge action thriller series written by Nam Dae-joong and directed by Lee Seung-young and Lee So-eun. The drama stars So Ji-sub in the title role alongside an ensemble cast featuring Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, Son Na-eun, Kim Sung-kyu, Lee Jae-yong, Won Hyun-jun, Park Jin-woo, Jo Bok-rae, Lee Dong-ha, Seo Su-min and Yoo Ji-an.

Advertisement

Based on the popular Naver Webtoon 'Manager Kim' by Jeong Jong-taek and Toy, the series follows an apparently ordinary father who is forced to reveal his secret past after his daughter goes missing. So Ji-sub plays Manager Kim, a former special agent who has attempted to leave his violent past behind and live a quiet life as a single father, only to return to his former identity in a desperate attempt to rescue his child.

The show's blend of high-intensity action, emotional family drama, and revenge thriller elements has resonated strongly with audiences. Industry observers have also credited So Ji-sub's performance for helping drive the programme's rapid rise. The actor, one of South Korea's most established stars, returned to the action genre after his 2025 show Mercy For None.

Advertisement

'Agent Kim Reactivated' has already surpassed every other SBS miniseries released in 2026 and now ranks among the network's strongest-performing weekend dramas in recent memory.

The drama's performance has also attracted significant international attention through streaming platforms, with social media discussions and online fan communities comparing its early ratings trajectory to some of South Korea's biggest television phenomena of the past decade.

With seven episodes still remaining in its planned 10-episode run, 'Agent Kim Reactivated' appears well-positioned to continue its record-breaking streak as it heads towards the second half of its broadcast schedule.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home 'Agent Kim Reactivated' becomes 2026's highest-rated Netflix K-drama after just three episodes