Delhi Metro has often made it to the headlines for the massive crowds. However, recently, Agra Metro became the talk of the town after a social media influencer claimed that she saw a haldi ceremony being hosted in one of the coaches of the metro train.

The influencer further pitched to her followers that they could now rent out coaches of Agra Metro to celebrate birthdays and other family get-together events. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation operates the Agra Metro.

Following her claims, the influencer's video quickly went viral on social media.

Haldi Ceremony in Agra Metro? In the viral video shared on Instagram, the influencer Divyata Upadhyay showed a coach that was cordoned off, with a yellow sparkly curtain hanging at the entrance. Although it remained unclear on what was happening inside the coach, the influencer claimed that a Haldi ceremony was being held inside the train.

“Delhi Metro has crowds, we have Haldi ceremonies. I was travelling on the Agra Metro and saw a Haldi function taking place inside the train. There were only a few passengers on board, so it seems the authorities might be renting out coaches for events. However, I've also heard that no food is allowed inside the train,” she said in the video.

Here's the viral video of the party in Agra Metro:

UP Metro's fact check Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) quickly responded to the viral video, stating it was a private Basant Panchami-themed kitty party.

“This is to inform that this wasn’t a Haldi Function, but a private Basant Panchmi themed party. Any kind of wedding festivities are not permitted inside Agra Metro. Any kind of misinformation is discouraged (sic),” stated the UPMRC.

Uttar Pradesh Metro renting coaches In another Instagram post, the Uttar Pradesh Metro promoted the opportunity to host similar events inside the train.

Also Read | Passengers jump over gates at Jama Masjid metro station, DMRC responds