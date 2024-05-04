A school principal in Agra allegedly assaulted a teacher for being late, with the incident caught on video. The principal was accused of trying to tear the teacher's clothes during the altercation.

In a bizarre incident, the principal of a pre-secondary school in Seegana village, Agra, was caught on video allegedly assaulting teacher Gunjan Choudhary for being ‘late’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Principal was further accused of attempting to tear her clothes during the altercation. The footage showed the principal grabbing the teacher by her kurta as she tried to escape.

“The video is being recorded. Such behaviour does not suit you. Maar ke dikhade agar dum hain toh. Kya kar lega tu aur tera driver (beat me if you have guts. What will you and your driver do)?" the teacher said during the confrontation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kisiki dadagiri nahi chalegi yahan (No one will get away with bullying here)," the principal replied, as her driver urged her to leave.

During their confrontation, both the principal and the teacher used vulgar language, inappropriate behaviour in their school setting and unbefitting their professional roles.

Earlier in April, a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was caught red-handed by an assistant teacher when the headmistress was undergoing a beauty facial in the cooking area of primary school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

