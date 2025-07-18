Agra shocker: Elderly man found tied and unconscious inside locked car near Taj Mahal

In a shocking and inhuman incident, an elderly man was found lying unconscious and tied inside a locked car in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The disturbing incident took place on Thursday near the Taj Mahal in Agra.

It came to light after a security guard noticed the car parked in an unusual manner. When he looked inside, he saw the elderly man lying unconscious. His hands and legs were tied with pieces of cloth.

The guard immediately called for help, and the police were also informed. Later, the car’s window was broken and the man was pulled out safely.

The elderly man had been locked inside the vehicle for several hours. His condition became critical due to the extreme heat and humidity, Aaj Tak reported. He was in such a poor state that he could not even speak. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to a hospital.

“The man was tied and unable to say anything. The whole scene was very disturbing," said an eyewitness, Mohammad Aslam, a local tourist guide, according to the media report.

The incident was also captured on camera and shared on social media.

The car had a Maharashtra number plate and a ‘Maharashtra Government’ sticker as well. According to reports, a family had come from Maharashtra to visit Agra. It is suspected that they left the elderly man locked in the vehicle and went to see the Taj Mahal.

According to the police, the case appears to be one of negligence or inhuman behaviour.

Inspector Kunwar Singh said, “We are investigating the car owner and trying to find out exactly what happened."

The police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigating the matter further.