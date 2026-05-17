Ahead of Bakrid, buffalo with ‘Trump-like’ hair draws visitors in Bangladesh - Watch

As the Eid-al-Adha festival, also known as Bakrid, draws near, with Muslims worldwide preparing for the celebrations, a 700kg buffalo named after US President Donald Trump is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The pink-skinned animal, with golden hair, is said to bear a striking resemblance to Trump and has been drawing massive crowds in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj.

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“When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump," a visitor told the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo. "His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump."

"The buffalo is very calm and polite in nature,” she quipped, “which definitely does not match with Donald Trump.”

‘My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair’ Ziauddin Mridha, the animal’s owner, said large numbers of people had been visiting his farm each day to see the buffalo.

Speaking to Business Standard, Mridha explained that the animal was purchased from a cattle market around 10 months ago.

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"My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked," he said.

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According to reports, the buffalo has already been sold for Tk550 (£3.31) per kilogram and is expected to be handed over to its buyer before Eid.

‘Netanyahu’ buffalo known for aggressive behaviour Meanwhile, another albino buffalo named after Benjamin Netanyahu has also become a talking point in Narayanganj because of its aggressive behaviour.

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The buffalo reportedly weighs more than 750kg and is said to have a highly combative temperament. Local reports claimed that its eyes and hair reminded some visitors of the Israeli prime minister.

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"I came here after hearing about this buffalo," an unnamed visitor was quoted as saying by local media outlets.

A manager at the SS Cattle Farm described the animal as difficult to handle.

"Netanyahu is very naughty and has a devious intelligence”.

“Even when we go to feed it, it snorts and tries to gore us.”

The manager added that the farm is home to six albino buffaloes, all of which are known for their unpredictable nature.

"Large crowds are arriving every day to catch a glimpse of them.”

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Also Read | Uttam Nagar Muslims shower floors on cops after peaceful Eid amid threats—video

Eid al-Adha 2026 Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is likely to be observed in India on May 27, 2026, although the final date will depend on the sighting of the moon, as the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles.

Considered one of the holiest festivals in Islam, Eid al-Adha is marked by prayers, charitable acts, family gatherings and community celebrations by millions of Muslims in India and across the world.

The occasion honours the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who, according to Islamic belief, was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. Before the sacrifice took place, God is believed to have replaced his son with a sheep for the offering.

The festival represents values such as sacrifice, compassion, gratitude, faith and care for others.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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