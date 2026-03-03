Ahead of Holi, Delhi-based cardiologist flags hidden risks of bhang, says ‘it is not harmless’

With India set to celebrate Holi tomorrow, a health advisory from a leading cardiologist has sparked conversations online about the safety of consuming bhang — a traditional festive drink made using cannabis.

Dr Alok Chopra, renowned cardiologist and co-founder of Ashlok Hospital, New Delhi, took to Instagram to explain the effects, hidden risks and specific groups who should strictly avoid bhang.

In a detailed carousel post, he wrote, “Bhang is not harmless. It is a cannabis preparation containing THC, a psychoactive compound that affects the brain and nervous system.”

Highlighting a key concern with edible cannabis, he added, "Edible cannabis (Bhang) acts slowly. Many people overconsume because they "don't feel it" immediately. This delayed effect increases the risk of severe reactions and emergency visits."

Unlike alcohol, whose effects are usually felt quickly, bhang can take longer to show impact. This delay often leads people to consume more than intended, significantly increasing the chances of adverse reactions.

In the third slide of his post, Dr Chopra listed potential side effects: "Bhang consumption may lead to: Rapid heart rate, severe anxiety or panic attacks, paranoid or hallucinations, impaired judgment, dehydration." He also noted that individual responses vary and can be unpredictable.

Importantly, the cardiologist identified high-risk groups who should avoid bhang completely. The post warned that those with "anxiety, depression or psychiatric medication, pregnant or breastfeeding or are below 25 years of age" should strictly stay away from it.

Concluding his advisory, Dr Chopra wrote, "Festivals are meant for joy, not medical emergencies. Choose celebrations without intoxication. Happy Holi."

In the caption accompanying his post, he further emphasised, "Bhang may be a part of festive tradition — but tradition does not mean harmless.🥛

Understanding its effects, hidden risks, and who should strictly avoid it is essential before normalising its use.

Celebration should never come at the cost of your health. Stay informed. Stay responsible."

Internet reacts A doctor shared, “Dr Josef Witdoering in US is working relentlessly to highlight the illeffects of cannabis on mental health.Specially in context of some countries like Belgium Denmark and some states in US etc where cannabis is legally sold in retails.”

Another user wrote, “The time to hit takes about the same as the digestion time per person..roughly 2 hours.. people overdose because they they abuse this limit.. if they have one glass and have something to eat, wait for 120-180 minutes before having any more of it.. thats one one understands the potency of the first glass.. no intoxicant is harmless, but its different than alcohol, alcohol is a sedative and bhang comes under stimulant depending on the strain used.”

As Holi festivities approach, with many households preparing festive delicacies and drinks, his message serves as a timely reminder that informed choices can help ensure the festival remains safe and joyful for all.