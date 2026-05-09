A unique move by a Delhi-based CEO has caught the attention of the netizens after a video of him announcing a special initiative encouraging employees to spend quality time with their parents ahead of Mother's Day went viral.

Rajat Grover, founder and CEO of Delhi-based PR firm Elite Marque in a viral Instagram video, announced that employees at his company would receive ₹10,000 as reimbursement along with three days of additional paid leave to take their parents on a short vacation.

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The move has drawn widespread appreciation online, with many social media users calling it a rare example of empathetic corporate leadership at a time when conversations around workplace stress and burnout continue to grow.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What initiative did the Delhi CEO Rajat Grover announce for his employees? ⌵ Rajat Grover, CEO of Elite Marque, announced that employees would receive ₹10,000 for reimbursement and three additional paid leave days to take their parents on a vacation. 2 Why did Rajat Grover offer his employees paid leave and a vacation allowance for their parents? ⌵ Grover initiated this to encourage employees to spend quality time with their parents, recognizing the sacrifices parents make and the tendency for people to postpone spending time with them. 3 How much financial support and additional leave do employees receive for the parent vacation initiative? ⌵ Employees receive ₹10,000 as reimbursement and three days of additional paid leave, separate from their regular paid time off. 4 What is the purpose behind the initiative offering paid leave for parents' vacations? ⌵ The initiative is not a bonus or for publicity, but rather to prompt employees to ask their parents what they've always wanted to do and help make it happen. 5 How is Mother's Day celebrated and what is its origin? ⌵ Mother's Day is celebrated in the second week of May with gifts, cards, and family meals to show love and gratitude. Its origins trace back to ancient festivals honoring mother goddesses and later evolved into 'Mothering Sunday' in medieval Europe.

‘One Day’ Often Never Comes, Says CEO

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Grover reflected on how people often postpone spending time with their parents despite recognising their sacrifices.

“We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us,” he wrote.

Explaining the thought behind the initiative, he added, “Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years… without ever asking for anything back. Maybe it’s time we asked them one question: ‘What’s something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen.”

The entrepreneur also shared a video message in which he spoke about the often-unnoticed sacrifices parents make throughout their lives for their children.

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Watch the video here:

He then announced that employees would receive financial support for a three-day trip with their parents. Importantly, he clarified that the leave would be completely separate from employees’ regular paid time off balance, ensuring that workers would not have to sacrifice their personal leave days for the getaway.

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Initiative Sparks Emotional Reactions Online

The announcement quickly gained traction across social media platforms, where users praised the idea as thoughtful and emotionally meaningful.

Many users described the gesture as a reminder that corporate policies do not always have to revolve purely around productivity and profits. Others said the initiative highlighted the importance of recognising emotional wellbeing and family relationships in modern workplaces.

Several commenters also pointed out that many working professionals, especially in fast-paced urban environments, often struggle to find dedicated time for their parents because of demanding schedules and work pressure.

The initiative resonated strongly with users who said the gesture encouraged employees to create memories with ageing parents rather than postponing such moments indefinitely.

‘Not About Bonus Or Visibility’

Grover later explained that the programme was not intended as a publicity exercise or a conventional employee reward.

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“The initiative is not about a bonus. It is not about visibility,” he said.

“It is about one question that most of us are too busy, or too guilty, to ask our parents: ‘What is the one thing you always wanted to do, that we never made time for?’.”

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His comments further amplified online conversations around gratitude, work-life balance and the emotional responsibilities people often overlook while focusing on careers and financial goals.

Internet reacts

A user wrote, “it’s first time i heard something like this…. a company announced leaves for parents.”

Another user commented, “It’s rare to find people with this mindset in today’s corporate world. Really good to see such initiatives.”

“If only the entire world starts thinking like this,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

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For many users, the story also served as a reminder of how quickly time passes and how relationships with parents can often become secondary amid hectic routines.

While some social media users described the move as “heartwarming” and “wholesome,” others said it highlighted the growing need for workplaces to adopt more compassionate approaches toward employees’ lives outside office walls.

As Mother’s Day approaches, the initiative has continued to gain attention online, with many users saying the gesture inspired them to reconnect with their own parents and prioritise family time over constant work commitments.