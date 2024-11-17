Ahmedabad Coldplay concert: THIS hotel is charging ₹90,000 per night; netizens react, ‘when music meets capitalism…’

  • As Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad approaches, hotel prices soar upto 90,000 a night. Social media users express disbelief and suggest alternatives, highlighting the disconnect between high costs and the middle-class audience anticipated at the event.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Ahmedabad Coldplay concert: Coldplay's fourth India show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Ahmedabad Coldplay concert: Coldplay’s fourth India show at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Planning for Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025? Well, you might want to brace yourself—not just for the music, but also for the hotel prices! A user on X has shared a tweet saying that ITC Narmada Ahmedabad hotel is charging a jaw-dropping 90,000 a night. 

The distance from ITC Narmada to Narendra Modi Stadium is approximately over 12 km which could take somewhere about 25 minutes to reach the venue.

Coldplay said that the band will play their biggest ever show and tickets went on sale at 12pm on Saturday, 16 November.

Also Read | Coldplay tickets for Ahmedabad OUT; Netizens react on long waiting time

When we checked the ITC Narmada website for January 25, the price for one night was listed at 75,000 before taxes. With taxes included, the total cost came to 88,500.

Reactions on viral post

“Middle class, ITC, Coldplay, not sure how they are aligned together.”

One user suggested, “ITC Narmada is one of the top Hotels in Ahmedabad you gotta take avg Hotel Room price per night. Also poor choice I would say, if people are staying there, ideally you should stay somewhere in Gandhinagar.”

Also Read | Coldplay announces fourth show in Ahmedabad. Tickets available from…

Another commented saying, “If you are staying in a ITC hotel ,then just accept you are no longer a middle class. I don't get this obsession of people who have already made it big in life to stick to this middle class tag.”

One user suggested, “Stay at Vadodara or Anand, travel to the concert site.”

One IIM Ahmedabad student said, “Thinking to rent out my dorm room in IIM Ahmedabad (walkable distance from ITC Narmada) for a day or two around the concert dates. Interested folks, DM”

“When music meets capitalism, the real concert happens in the hotel lobby.”

Also Read | Ahmedabad Coldplay concert: Are hotels costing over ₹50,000 per night?

One user joked and said, “Book a hospital room for a day.”

Another user questioned if , “Coldplay for the middle class?”

Coldplay ticket lete time middle class nahi hu, hotel booking karte time middle class ban jata hu”

“That’s good. Call Coldplay and other phirangi music groups to every city.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAhmedabad Coldplay concert: THIS hotel is charging ₹90,000 per night; netizens react, ‘when music meets capitalism…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.