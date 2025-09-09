Ahmedabad helped French woman see safety in India differently: 'It felt secure'

India, with its rich culture and diverse landscapes, has become an attractive destination for foreigners. A growing number of expats, students, and digital nomads are choosing to settle down in the country. Many of them frequently share their experiences on social media -- and Julia Chaigneau, from France, is among them. Chaigneau stays in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has described the dry state as one of the “safest places” in India.

The woman shared her experience on X, revealing that she was apprehensive about moving to India, especially after her friends warned her about security concerns in the country.

“As a woman, safety is always on my mind. So when I first moved to India, many of my friends worried about me,” she wrote.

She further added that her perspective shifted after living in the dry state.

“It made me see how certain choices at a city level can actually influence how safe a place feels,” wrote Ms. Chaigneau on X.

What made her feel safe in Ahmedabad? She said she was fortunate to live in a gated community that brought both Indians and foreigners together, creating a feeling of warmth and security.

“This is not to say everywhere in India is safe — every city and every state is different — but from my experience, Ahmedabad has been really great to live in,” she noted.

How did people react to her post? The viral post has already crossed 3.2 lakh views and attracted hundreds of comments, with most users echoing her views on Ahmedabad.

“Ahmedabad is best. Been living here my whole life and safety definitely is a plus,” said one user.

“As far as I'm concerned, most places in Gujarat are safe. I never feel safer than I do in Gujarat,” another wrote.

A third added: “Absolutely. In fact, I'd expand this to include most of Gujarat and all of its cities like Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.”

A fourth said: “Completely. Ahmedabad’s awesome for women. Been here 15+ years and I don’t need to think twice before taking a cab or walking at 2 am.”

