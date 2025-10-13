Ahoi Ashtami 2025: From vrat rituals, tithi, puja muhurat, moonrise time to upvas duration — all about Ahoi Athe

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: One of the most significant Hindu festivals Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated today, October 13. On this day, mothers observe a fast and pray for their offsprings' health and longevity.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Puja Muhurat Ahoi Ashtami, observed eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth, is similar to the later. Also known as Ahoi Aathe, is the eighth day of the month or Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the month of Kartik.

Ashtami tithi will commence on October 13 at 12:24 PM and conclude on October 14 at 11:09 AM. Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat will be of 1 hour and 14 minutes duration while the exact time as per Drik Panchang is given below.

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 5:59 PM to 07:13 PM

Sanjh (evening) time for sighting Stars - 6:22 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:31 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Upvas Traditionally, Ahoi Ashtami upvas is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the night sky. Meanwhile, some devotees break their fast after sighting the moon. Widely celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across North India, this festival falls eight days before the most auspicious event Diwali.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Rituals From beginning the day with puja rituals, to sighting the stars in the evening to break the fast, women use akshat, roli and milk to worship the image of Ahoi Mata. Devotees light a diya with desi ghee and offer the bhog prasad to the Goddess.