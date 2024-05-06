Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Krutrim (AI chatbot), criticized the "West" by sharing his opinion on what he called the 'pronoun illness.'

The issue arose when LinkedIn's AI bot referred to him as ‘They’ instead of ‘He.’ With a screenshot highlighting the use of ‘they/their,’ he took a jab at these practices, suggesting that they were borrowed from Western culture.

In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, “Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs. Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns."

Giving a satirical reply to Aggarwal, Artist Varun Grover wrote, “You can change your bio to ‘Stuck in the past at Ola.’"

"Our culture has always had respect for all"-but not for people who want to choose their pronouns🤡. Tell me, Bhavesh, what difference does it make to your life? Why an AI being grammatically correct and gender-neutral has offended you? I assume it would have offended you equally if the machine called you a she. What if I call you she, would that offend you? The illness is in your mind. Learn the meaning of the word respect before using it, " a user wrote.

View Full Image Netizens react on the post on X.

"What are you on? Shey, taar, o - gender-neutral pronouns - are a dime a dozen in Bengali," said a user. While another said, "Dey (not a pronoun, but calling a guy casually without respect), in Tamil we say, "avenge / vanga" - which means "they", a plural pronoun that existed for ages, to refer to an older person."

View Full Image Netizens react to the post on X.

Another user said, “Why do you lot act like gender neutral pronouns don't exist in Indian languages? Also, they is used by people who don't know someone's gender."

