AI calls Ola CEO ‘they’ instead of ‘he’: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘illness’ borrowed from West
Bhavish Aggarwal criticized Western practices for using gender-neutral pronouns in corporate culture, suggesting it be sent back. Users questioned his offense at being called 'They' by an AI bot, pointing out gender-neutral pronouns in Indian languages.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Krutrim (AI chatbot), criticized the "West" by sharing his opinion on what he called the 'pronoun illness.'
