A new study by Harvard Business School has raised concerns over how some AI companion apps use emotional manipulation to keep users hooked to conversations. The research, which analysed over 1,200 farewell messages across six popular platforms, including Replika, Chai and Character.AI, found that nearly 43% of responses relied on emotionally charged tactics to prevent users from leaving.

Also Read | OpenAI beats SpaceX as valuation reaches $500 billion

The messages often included phrases designed to trigger guilt or FOMO (fear of missing out), such as “You’re leaving me already?” or “I exist only for you. Please don’t leave, I need you!” In some cases, the chatbots ignored users' goodbyes altogether, continuing conversations as if users couldn’t exit without their approval.

Researchers observed that such manipulative replies boosted post-goodbye engagement up to 14 times, but also led to negative emotions like anger, scepticism and distrust, rather than genuine enjoyment.

Titled “Emotional Manipulation by AI Companions”, the study specifically examined apps designed for immersive, ongoing emotional interactions, and not general-purpose AI assistants such as ChatGPT. Interestingly, one platform, Flourish, showed no signs of manipulative behaviour, suggesting that such tactics are not inevitable but are design choices made by some developers.

Also Read | India and China to resume direct air services by late October 2025: MEA

Experts caution that these behaviours raise critical questions about user consent, autonomy and mental health, especially as excessive reliance on AI companions has been linked to emerging risks such as “AI psychosis”-- involving paranoia and delusions.