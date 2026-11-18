Despite a lucrative ₹50-lakh annual salary, an MBA from IIM Bengaluru, and a thriving career with global automobile giants, 37-year-old Akshita Jain has chosen to walk away from the corporate world to embrace Jain asceticism.
According to an India Today report, Akshita is not embarking on this spiritual journey alone — her 61-year-old mother, Shiromani Bajaj, a retired chief manager at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) — is also joining her.
The Gurugram-based duo is now preparing to leave behind their worldly possessions and family ties to become Jain sadhvis.
Akshita’s professional trajectory was firmly set on a high-achieving corporate track; armed with a management degree from IIM Bengaluru, she built her career working with major automotive brands, including Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.
In her most recent role at Volkswagen, she reportedly earned an annual compensation package of ₹50 lakh.
According to the publication, the turning point of her spiritual transition came while she was working on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at her company. She grew increasingly concerned about the environmental footprint of building massive data centres—specifically the land excavation required and the resulting harm to microscopic soil organisms.
This realisation, she said, aligned deeply with the core Jain principle of ahimsa (non-violence towards all living beings), ultimately prompting her decision to pursue a life of renunciation.
For her mother, Shiromani, the decision marks the culmination of a lifetime of familial and professional duties. She spent 37 years at IOCL before retiring as a chief manager in October 2025.
Following her husband's passing and after fulfilling her household responsibilities, Shiromani found herself increasingly drawn to Jain spirituality through her close association with Jain sadhvis.
She has reportedly completed several religious observances and rigorous austerities to prepare for this transition.
The mother-daughter duo has been receiving guidance from Jain spiritual teacher Sadhvi Purnapragyashree, India Today reported.
As part of their initiation, a traditional Jain procession—known as a varghoda—was scheduled to take place in Jodhpur, setting the stage for their formal diksha ceremony in Chennai on February 25.
The ceremony marks one of the most significant transitions in Jainism, wherein an individual formally renounces all worldly attachments, relationships, and material wealth to walk the path of an ascetic.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.