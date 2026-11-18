Despite a lucrative ₹50-lakh annual salary, an MBA from IIM Bengaluru, and a thriving career with global automobile giants, 37-year-old Akshita Jain has chosen to walk away from the corporate world to embrace Jain asceticism.
According to an India Today report, Akshita is not embarking on this spiritual journey alone — her 61-year-old mother, Shiromani Bajaj, a retired chief manager at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) — is also joining her.
The Gurugram-based duo is now preparing to leave behind their worldly possessions and family ties to become Jain sadhvis.
Akshita’s professional trajectory was firmly set on a high-achieving corporate track; armed with a management degree from IIM Bengaluru, she built her career working with major automotive brands, including Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.
In her most recent role at Volkswagen, she reportedly earned an annual compensation package of ₹50 lakh.
According to the publication, the turning point of her spiritual transition came while she was working on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at her company. She grew increasingly concerned about the environmental footprint of building massive data centres—specifically the land excavation required and the resulting harm to microscopic soil organisms.
This realisation, she said, aligned deeply with the core Jain principle of ahimsa (non-violence towards all living beings), ultimately prompting her decision to pursue a life of renunciation.
For her mother, Shiromani, the decision marks the culmination of a lifetime of familial and professional duties. She spent 37 years at IOCL before retiring as a chief manager in October 2025.
Following her husband's passing and after fulfilling her household responsibilities, Shiromani found herself increasingly drawn to Jain spirituality through her close association with Jain sadhvis.
She has reportedly completed several religious observances and rigorous austerities to prepare for this transition.
The mother-daughter duo has been receiving guidance from Jain spiritual teacher Sadhvi Purnapragyashree, India Today reported.
As part of their initiation, a traditional Jain procession—known as a varghoda—was scheduled to take place in Jodhpur, setting the stage for their formal diksha ceremony in Chennai on February 25.
The ceremony marks one of the most significant transitions in Jainism, wherein an individual formally renounces all worldly attachments, relationships, and material wealth to walk the path of an ascetic.