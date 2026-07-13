AI ended his acting career—now this Chinese actor sells vegetables grown by his grandfather at local market

A Chinese actor has temporarily stepped away from the entertainment industry. His reason? The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI). According to several local media reports, Xu Peng, who rose to prominence in China's short-drama industry, is now selling vegetables at a local market in his hometown.

According to CNA Lifestyle, the 30-year-old graduate of the Central Academy of Drama rose to fame by playing the stereotypical overbearing CEO in short dramas.

He had earlier appeared in television series but switched to short-form dramas during China's micro-drama boom in 2025 after fans encouraged him to make the move.

The decision proved successful, with his performances helping him secure a series of lead roles in short-form dramas. At the height of his career, reports said he was filming for 15 to 16 hours a day to keep up with a packed shooting schedule.

However, his success was short-lived as the rapid rise of AI-generated productions reshaped the industry.

Also Read | How rising AI costs are reshaping business decisions

CNA Lifestyle reported that around 128,000 short dramas were released in the first quarter of 2026, of which nearly 122,000 were created using AI. This meant AI-produced titles accounted for more than 95 per cent of all new releases during the period.

The rapid shift towards AI-generated content brought Xu Peng's acting career to an abrupt halt. After completing his last short drama earlier this year, he left Hengdian in Zhejiang Province, widely regarded as the hub of China's film and television industry, and returned to his hometown in rural Shandong.

Xu Peng has since taken up work at a local market, where he helps his grandfather sell vegetables. Once a familiar face on screen, he now drives the family's electric vehicle to the market and spends his days selling fresh produce.

His return surprised some relatives, while several fans visited the market to meet him and have their photographs taken with him.

‘Being an actor is just a profession’ Despite the dramatic career change, Chinese media reported that Xu Peng has remained optimistic.

"Being an actor is just a profession. If there are no acting jobs, I'll find another way to make a living. As long as I earn an honest living through my own hard work, there's no obstacle I can't overcome," he said.

He added that he does not see his current situation as leaving the entertainment industry altogether.

"Even if my profession changes, I'm still the same person," he said.