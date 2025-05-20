AI gone wrong: Netizens laugh at ‘extra hand’ of Myntra model, call it perfect example of...

E-commerce platform Myntra is the latest chatter on social media, thanks to its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image of a model with three arms. The viral screenshot shows the model carrying a purse in one hand and on the same side, a second, mysterious hand in her pocket.

A LinkedIn user shared a screenshot of Myntra's AI goof-up and said, “Myntra be like: ‘In the age of AI, it’s not enough to have only two hands. You have to upgrade yourself to beat the competition.’”

“Anyway, today's independent girl needs an extra hand to carry a handbag,” the user quipped.

He joked about how using AI images to cut costs is good for the business but highlighted the need to check them before using them online.

“E-commerce website now needs extra checks, just a white background for product pictures is not enough,” the user added.

Netizens chimed in as they had a hearty laugh over the “hilarious” image in the comment section. Several social media users made jokes about why the model had three arms, some said that it was proof enough to show that AI can't replace humans.

A user said, “Now we know why AI won't really take all jobs,” to which another added, “Everyone is worried AI will replace human jobs, but from what I see, it is actually creating new ones and still needs human intervention to guide and correct it!”

“Hence proved, AI cannot replace humans,” said a third user.

"Perfect example of why you should always double-check output from AI when using it for your marketing campaign."

However, some users found it to be beyond an example and laughed at the many possible uses of a third arm.

“Wow, so trendy! Myntra not only sells fashion, it picks your pocket too-literally! AI just caught their hand mid-heist, robbing you in style. Who needs thieves when your shopping app’s doing the job?” a user quipped.

Another user said the bug can be fixed if only the cart had just 2 items.“Muje toh ye lag rha cart mein 3 item added hai isiliye 3 haat aagye. Ek item remove krke dekho jara!! Thanks maat bolna thik hojaye toh.”