AI in Mahabharat? Timeless epic to premiere in new avatar on OTT – Here's when, where to watch

Indian epic Mahabharat is set to return, this time in an AI-driven adaptation that will take over the screens this month. Viewers across India and the globe will be able to catch the timeless epic brought to life with stunning AI visuals WAVES OTT.

WAVES is Prasar Bharti's OTT platform.

AI-powered Mahabharat: When, where to watch? The series will premiere exclusively on WAVES OTT platform on October 25.

The AI-powered adaptation brings the world of the Mahabharat to life like never before, capturing everything from epic battles and legendary heroes to intense moral dilemmas through which the epic navigates.

Last month, Netflix India announced its foray into animated Indian mythology with ‘Kurukshetra’, an ambitious new series that reimagines the Mahabharata for a modern audience.

‘New, immersive experience’ Gaurav Dwivedi, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, stated in a release: “Prasar Bharati has always endeavored to take stories of national and cultural significance to every home. The lockdown boost to the original Mahabharat reinforced the way these stories engage generations. This AI-reinterpretation brings audiences a new, immersive experience of one of India’s greatest sagas, merging tradition and new-age storytelling technology. It is a coming together of heritage and innovation on current broadcast platforms.”

The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aligns with the Make in India and Digital India vision, showcasing how heritage and innovation can evolve together, mentioned a report by The Statesman.

Speaking about the release, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, shared that watching the traditional Mahabharat on TV during his childhood played a significant role in shaping his imagination and cultural identity.