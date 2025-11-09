Subscribe

Job seeker shares ‘weird’ experience of being interviewed by AI: ‘Bot’s behaviour became odd’

A Reddit user shared a ‘weird’ experience of being interviewed by an AI bot, sparking debate online. The user noticed odd movements, flawless replies, and questioned transparency in AI hiring.

Kanishka Singharia
Published9 Nov 2025, 01:08 PM IST
This is an AI-generative image for representational purpose only.
A Reddit user has shared the ‘weird’ experience of being interviewed by an artificial intelligence (AI) bot instead of a human recruiter. The anonymous user’s post has sparked widespread discussion online about the growing use of AI in the hiring process. According to the user, he had expected to speak with a real recruiter when they began noticing unusual signs. The interviewer’s head movements appeared slightly odd, almost repetitive, and small, frequent twitches occurred every few seconds.

What exactly happened during the interview?

“I got an email one morning which invited me to an online interview. Nothing was unusual. I clicked the link. The video popped up, and there was my interviewer. She smiled, nodded, and asked questions,” the user wrote.

“But something was… off. Her head bobbed a little too much, like it was on repeat. Tiny twitches appeared every few seconds. I shrugged it off, thinking it might have been just internet problems.”

The user added, “Then we dive into the questions. I answered, she respond, but the way she talked… it’s too perfect. No hesitation, no ‘uh’. I felt weird, paused and tried to ask her back: ‘Why do you think this role matters?’”

When did the candidate realise something was wrong?

The candidate noticed that the responses appeared unnaturally flawless and scripted. The AI bot’s behaviour then became increasingly odd — the screen froze momentarily before resuming smoothly, as if nothing had happened.

“I’m not against AI in hiring, but if an interviewer is basically a talking bot, shouldn’t candidates at least be told?” the user asked while concluding their post.

Here's the link to the viral post

How did people react online?

The post has ignited a lively debate on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences with AI-led interviews. “If the interviewer can be ai then candidates should also be allowed to use ai to match the energy,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “AI interviewer is nothing new, I think I saw one video where AI interviewers suddenly interview between themselves mid-interview, leaving the jobseeker dumbfounded — it was gold.”

A third user recalled, “I think I was interviewed by AI on a phone interview. It was... uncanny. Sounded human in many ways, it was just... off in a way I can’t quite quantify (lol, which is probably why it’s off in ‘that way’. If you can quantify it, you can include it in an algorithm).”

 
 
