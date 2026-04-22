AI reimagines Aishwarya Rai across cultures — Russian, Chinese to Nigerian avatars go viral. Internet reacts

New Delhi: A set of AI-generated visuals featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in different global aesthetics has gained traction on social media. The images were shared by AI visual artist Sourav Bhowmik on Instagram on April 20.

The visuals present the actor in a variety of cultural styles, combining region-specific clothing with subtle changes in facial features to align with each look.

Visuals Showcase Diverse Global Aesthetics

The AI-generated images depict Aishwarya Rai Bachchan across a wide range of styles.

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In East Asian-inspired versions, she is shown in outfits such as a dark-toned kimono paired with sleek hair, while another look features a high-collared ensemble with a composed expression. A Korean-inspired version presents her in a mint-toned blazer layered over a light-coloured top.

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European and Slavic-inspired interpretations show her in winter clothing, including knitwear and fur-lined coats, paired with lighter hair tones. One version features a dark coat with a pale-toned look, while another includes layered winter styling.

In contrast, warmer-climate looks include a tropical-inspired version with a sundress and wavy hair, and a casual styling with a tank top and layered accessories.

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The Nigerian-inspired avatar features a printed outfit paired with statement jewellery, while a Middle Eastern-inspired look presents her in an abaya with coordinated accessories.

Social Media Reactions Highlight Mixed Responses

The post drew significant engagement, with users sharing a range of reactions in the comments section.

Several users praised the visuals. One wrote, “Finally someone chose the right face for this trend.” Another commented, “She is amazingly beautiful in every country, every universe.”

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A third user said, “She is beautiful in every ethnicity,” while another added, “Lord! Epitome of beauty! Thats a face card.”

One more comment read, “She will still be the most beautiful women in any nationality.”

The responses reflected appreciation for the visuals, while also highlighting the popularity of AI-generated celebrity transformations online.

Growing Trend Of AI-Generated Celebrity Content

AI-generated reinterpretations of public figures have become increasingly common across social media platforms. These visual experiments often present celebrities in different cultural, stylistic or fictional contexts.

Such content continues to gain visibility as AI tools become more accessible, enabling creators to produce highly detailed visual transformations.

Viral Post Continues To Circulate

The images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to circulate across platforms, with users sharing and discussing the concept.

The post adds to a broader trend of AI-driven content that blends technology with visual storytelling, drawing engagement from audiences across regions.

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