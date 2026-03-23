AI reimagines Yamuna bank behind Taj Mahal as Mughal Garden, internet says, ‘Only AI can fix India’

A striking AI-generated video imagining a dramatic makeover of the polluted Yamuna riverbank behind the Taj Mahal has taken social media by storm. Shared by the Instagram page Dream India on March 13, the clip presents a futuristic vision where the neglected stretch of land is transformed into an elegant Mughal-style garden.

The reimagined visuals replace the current reality of pollution, receding water levels, and neglected shoreline with manicured lawns, symmetrical pathways, and ornate fountains — echoing the architectural grandeur associated with Mughal design.

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The concept proposes a marble promenade inspired by classical Mughal aesthetics, aligning visually with the iconic monument’s symmetry and design language. Tree-lined avenues, geometric garden layouts, and floral patterns reminiscent of Charbagh gardens create a seamless visual extension of the Taj Mahal’s heritage landscape.

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From Industrial Decay To Architectural Grandeur The AI-generated sequence is designed to feel almost cinematic. It begins with a “construction phase,” showing steel frameworks and concrete mixers lining the riverbank — a grounded, industrial setup that makes the transformation feel somewhat plausible.

This gradually transitions into a polished final result: a gleaming white marble walkway complemented by multi-tiered fountains and vintage-style lighting. The gardens feature vibrant marigolds and petunias arranged in traditional Persian-inspired patterns, evoking the planning principles of Mughal-era landscapes.

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Beyond aesthetics, the concept subtly references historical context. During the 17th century, the Yamuna river was an integral part of the Taj Mahal’s design and experience, serving as both a reflective surface and a functional element of the complex. Over time, however, environmental degradation has turned it into a neglected backdrop.

Viral Video Triggers Mixed Reactions The video has garnered over 10 million views, with users expressing a mix of admiration, frustration, and scepticism.

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Some users hailed the concept as a hopeful glimpse into what urban restoration could achieve. A few even suggested that such ideas should reach policymakers, viewing it as a blueprint for revitalising heritage spaces.

However, others were quick to question the feasibility and environmental implications of such a transformation. Critics pointed out that excessive use of concrete and marble along riverbanks can disrupt ecological balance, worsen flooding risks, and harm natural soil systems.

One user argued that restoration efforts should prioritise sustainable materials like red sandstone, mud, and local rock — methods already implemented in projects such as riverfront developments in cities like Lucknow. According to this perspective, ecological restoration should focus on long-term environmental health rather than purely visual enhancement.

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Another recurring sentiment highlighted a deeper concern: that the popularity of such AI visuals reflects a growing public frustration with the current state of urban cleanliness and environmental neglect.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.