He wrote, “USCIS just denied my US green card application. Claiming my work lacks impact "beyond that of Apple, Inc." -- even though they acknowledge that I am the Apple CTO. WTF? I have NEVER worked at Apple! I got my cs PhD, cofounded an AI startup, and raised $20M. Yet, after waiting an entire year, I'm rejected with this absurd reasoning. I really hope DOGE, with @elonmusk, @sriramk , and @DavidSacks, can fix the system and accelerate high-skilled immigration. High-skilled immigrants are America's secret weapon. It should be merit-based -- not left to some USCIS officer carelessly reviewing documents and copy-pasting rejection reasons!”