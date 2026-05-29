AI startup offers free home cleaning, but workers to wear head-mounted cameras: ‘sensitive information...' | Here's why

With the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), companies are increasingly using humans to gather real-world data for training AI models - often requiring nothing more than a head strap and a smartphone.

A US-based AI startup is now offering free home cleaning services in New York City, but with one condition: cleaners wear head-mounted cameras that record first-person footage while carrying out household tasks.

Shift, the AI training startup behind the initiative, stated on its website that customers' privacy will not be compromised and that any "sensitive information will be blurred" in the recorded footage.

Footage aimed at training humanoid robots The company said the videos collected during the cleaning sessions would be used to train humanoid robots, which it believes could independently perform household chores in the future.

Also Read | Write to know: why real writing will always be human

Shift promotes itself online with the slogan, "Your home. Cleaned for free," while advertising services including laundry folding, dishwashing, fridge organisation and bathroom cleaning.

According to the startup, the data gathered from routine household activities is valuable enough to entirely subsidise the cleaning service.

Startup claims operations in over 15 countries The company further stated that it operates across more than 15 countries and works with thousands of individuals who record videos for AI training purposes. It also has an application form on its website for people interested in working with the service.

Also Read | Write to know: why real writing will always be human

"More challenging cleaning environments can be especially useful," an FAQ document published on the company's website states.

"That said, cleaners may decline any specific task they are not comfortable performing."

Internet divided over AI-powered future The video quickly sparked debate online, with social media users divided over whether such AI-related work opportunities represent progress or pose long-term risks.

One user wrote: "THIS is the beginning of how 'AI' and tech are going to start directly affecting and improving our quality of life."

Another user commented: "People are going to hate you, but once robots start doing physical work, everyone gets rich."

A third user wrote: “AI is only about making ordinary people poor. Or leaving them to death, maybe.”

Also Read | How to use YouTube’s new AI update to take total control of your video feed

A fourth user said: "This feels less like a launch and more like early future infrastructure."

Bengaluru vegetable seller previously went viral In a similar incident, a vegetable seller in Bengaluru was spotted wearing a head-mounted device with an iPhone attached to his forehead.

According to an Instagram post, the vendor claimed he was being paid ₹350 per hour for the task, prompting several users online to calculate that he could potentially earn more than ₹1 lakh a month.