Bengaluru techie shares ‘unsafe experience' with cab on his way to AI Summit; netizens say ‘drivers need...'

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently took to social media to describe a “deeply uncomfortable and unsafe” experience during a cab ride to Delhi airport ahead of the India AI Impact Summit.

Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of NeoSapien, posted on X that he had booked an AC cab through the Namma Yatri app. However, the driver allegedly refused to switch on the air conditioning, insisting that it was a “non-AC” trip despite the booking.

Here's what happened In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Felt almost like a hostage on my cab ride to the airport today. Booked an AC cab via @nammayatri for my flight to Delhi (Impact AI Summit). The driver refused to turn on the AC, claiming it was a non-AC ride — despite the app clearly showing otherwise.

“He then checked the fare of Rs. 844 on my phone and demanded extra, saying it’s a “metered taxi” at Rs.24/km. I insisted I’d pay as per the app. He refused. When I asked him to drop me so I could book another cab, he said he wouldn’t let me go unless I paid Rs.844. Eventually, I had to give in just to make it to the airport. This was a deeply uncomfortable and unsafe experience. I’ve raised a complaint hoping stricter action is taken. Customer safety cannot be compromised,” he added.

Namma Yatri apologises Namma Yatri later apologised for the incident and confirmed that a full refund had been issued. In its response, the company said, “Hi Dhananjay, we apologise for your uncomfortable experience. We spoke with you on call, the refund has been processed, and necessary action is being taken to ensure your future rides are safe and hassle-free. Thank you for your support.”

Netizens react At the time of writing, the post had garnered 273 comments, 1,000 reposts, 6,300 likes, and 195 bookmarks, along with 675,200 views.

“Looks like cab drivers across Pune and banglore need belt treatment. Can somebody educate them running AC doesn’t make that much of a difference,” wrote a user.

A user replied, “This is not a Namma yatri problem, it's a Bengaluru problem. Asking them to switch on the AC is like inviting trouble. I have travelled across 20 cities in India, and nowhere do cabs and autos behave as they do in Bengaluru. Reason: they are heavily protected and backed by regional political outfits.”

Another user noted, “In such cases rather than quarelling with the drivers, just pay them online and share them to the company and get a refund, better piece of mind.”

Also Read | Watch: Drunk women spark violent scuffle after scooter ram into cab in Bengaluru

A user flagged, “This is a very serious problem: app-based cab companies have effectively become hostages of these drivers. I’ve faced this in Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru.....the magnitude may differ, but the issue is the same. There must be strict guidelines and stronger enforcement in driver agreements. Customers didn’t sign up for this kind of mental harassment.”

India AI Impact Summit 2026 The event, running from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marks the official launch of the initiative. It is the first international AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Envisioned as a nationwide showcase of artificial intelligence in action, the summit brings policy discussions, innovation, and large-scale implementation together on a single platform.

Also Read | AI Summit India LIVE: PM Modi interacts with tech leaders

The Expo spans 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres, featuring global technology firms, startups, academic and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions are spotlighting global collaboration in the AI ecosystem, with participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and several African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being presented across three thematic “chakras”, i.e., People, Planet, and Progress, underscoring AI’s wide-ranging impact across sectors.

Additionally, over 600 high-potential startups are taking part, many of which are developing globally relevant, population-scale AI solutions that are already being deployed in real-world environments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 19, marking a significant step toward deeper global collaboration and reinforcing India’s vision of inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented Artificial Intelligence (AI), ANI reported.

The summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will take place from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam.

I felt almost like a hostage on my cab ride to the airport today.

Customer safety cannot be compromised.

It will bring together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from across the world to showcase practical AI applications and strengthen international partnerships in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)