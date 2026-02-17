AI tool Seedance 2.0 recreates Jujutsu Kaisen fight scene between Gojo-Sukuna, sparks online debate

A newly released artificial intelligence-generated video recreating a popular fight sequence from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has sparked widespread debate online, highlighting both excitement and concern over the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI video tools.

Seedance 2.0’s AI-generated Sukuna vs Gojo video divides anime fans online The clip, created using the AI video generation model Seedance 2.0, depicts a highly realistic battle between fan-favourite characters Sukuna and Gojo, drawing strong reactions across social media platform X.

The animation was produced by a Douyin user identified as 桥海鱼 (ID: 1616390522). Viewers quickly noticed the video’s detailed choreography, cinematic framing and character movement, with many saying the visuals closely resembled professionally produced anime rather than machine-generated content.

The clip recreated fast-paced combat sequences with dynamic camera work, impact frames and fluid motion typically associated with high-budget animation studios.

Jujutsu Kaisen, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, is one of the most successful modern anime franchises, known for its complex fight choreography and visually ambitious battles. The rivalry between characters Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna is among the most anticipated confrontations in the series, making the AI recreation particularly notable among fans already invested in the storyline.

Internet reacts Online reactions quickly divided audiences. One user praised the technological leap, writing, “You are not ready for this. This is 100% AI, created with Seedance 2.0 — and it genuinely does NOT look like AI. Seedance 2.0 brought Sukuna vs Gojo — Jujutsu Kaisen to life with fluidity, weight, and timing straight out of an anime. The choreography, impact frames, and character acting feel completely authentic. Every movement carries proper momentum and physicality (sic).”

Others, however, questioned the originality and artistic value of such tools. One reaction read, “The funny thing about stuff like this is that it literally isn't possible without the anime itself already existing. It's taking something that's already been made and just adding a little to it. This is genuinely unimpressive. Also f**k AI (sic).”

Some users viewed the development as a turning point for creative industries. Another post stated, “Seedance 2.0 just broke filmmaking. We used to imagine anime icons going full Kaiju and wiping cities off the map. Now we just type it. AI isn’t the future. It’s the production studio.”

Scepticism also emerged regarding the quality and long-term implications of AI-generated visuals. One comment said, “Seedance 2.0 has ended film studios” while showing me AI slop that looks worse than 7DS season 3 is crazy work.” Another user reflected on fan frustration with production timelines, writing, “If we didn’t have to wait 200 years for the next season of or favorite shows to come out a lot of us would y support this but…”

The viral clip arrives at a time when AI-assisted filmmaking and animation tools are advancing rapidly, allowing users to generate complex video sequences from prompts and reference material. Technology companies worldwide have been investing heavily in generative video models capable of simulating realistic motion, lighting and cinematic composition, raising questions about authorship, copyright and the future of creative labour.

