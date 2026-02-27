AI video shows ‘aged’ Musk, Altman, Bezos discussing using ‘energy of humans to power machines that took their jobs’

As the global conversation around AI energy consumption is intensifying, a Belgian startup, AiCandy, created a satirical advertisement, imagining a 2036 scenario with an unusual fix for the crisis.

In a now-viral video, the “aged” AI-tech leaders of today – Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Sam Altman co-founded a company, Energym, to solve the "AI energy crisis". The company in the AI video was a fitness-based power plant where humans generate electricity through gym classes.

Here's what the AI clip shows: The viral clip used advanced AI to depict aged versions of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos. After the “interview” of the three tech leaders, the video pans to the vision of the Energym, where humans are seen participating in cycling and rowing classes to provide the wattage necessary for AI systems.

In the AI-generated video, an old Musk can be heard saying that by 2030, 80% of humans have lost their jobs to AI. To which Bezos adds that although people have no money or purpose, they have “a lot of time on their hands.”

"What if we could use the energy of humans to power the machines that took away their jobs," Musk said.

Altman then added, “Energym solved our need for energy and your need for purpose.”

The video sarcastically suggested using human beings to physically power machines that replaced their jobs.

Though clearly labelled as satire, the "unsettling" nature of the video has sparked a massive debate online regarding the future of tech and human labour.

Check out the viral AI clip here:

In the caption of the viral video, AiCandy wrote: “ENERGYM: Move the world” They explained their concept, saying that it’s 2036 and 80% of jobs have been replaced by AI and robotics.

“After the stock market crash of 2026 the economy faltered and the US tech elite had to find a new way to keep the world moving: Energym - Human-powered AI systems, fulfilling both the machine’s need for energy and the people’s need for purpose,” they wrote.

The clip has gained wide attention on social media, and the original Instagram Reel has millions of views.

In an interview with Business Insider, AiCandy’s founders, Hans Buyse and Jan De Loore, said they were surprised by the scale of the response to their video.

The 2025 company creates AI-generated video ads to respond to criticism that AI tools consume large amounts of energy, according to the founders.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were terrified by the idea of it, and flooded the comment section with reactions.

US Senator Chris Murphy said, “Doesn't feel like a parody of anything really”

“Great prediction, looking forward to that …” a user said.

Another added, “Don’t give them ideas wtf”

“It’s horrendous because we know what they are capable of doing,” one netizen said.

Highlighting striking similarity to an episode of a sci-fi drama, several users said, "black mirror was a warning, not a blueprint."

A user noted, "Remember when the owner of X said we're all dumb meat computer. Then this week his buddy Sam Altman says feeding humans is a waste of energy."