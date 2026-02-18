AI video of Charlie Kirk v/s Barack Obama as Fast & Furious film characters goes viral on X. Watch

A viral artificial intelligence-generated video imagining conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and former US president Barack Obama appearing in a scene from the action film Fast Five has sparked widespread discussion online, highlighting both the entertainment appeal and growing concerns surrounding deepfake technology.

AI Video of Charlie Kirk vs Barack Obama as Fast & Furious Film Goes Viral on X The clip, which began circulating widely on the social media platform X earlier this week, digitally superimposes the faces of several political and public figures onto the bodies of characters from the 2011 instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The altered footage presents a fictional confrontation styled like a dramatic action sequence, blending humour with political satire.

The video was first amplified by online influencer MrZed, whose post quickly gained traction and accumulated more than 13,000 likes shortly after being shared. Within hours, reposts and edited versions began appearing across multiple accounts, pushing the clip into trending discussions on the platform.

In addition to Charlie Kirk and Barack Obama, the AI-generated edit features manipulated likenesses of several other public figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The faces are digitally mapped onto the bodies of the original cast members, creating a surreal crossover between real-world politics and Hollywood action cinema.

The original film, Fast Five, starred actors such as Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, and is widely credited with transforming the franchise into a global blockbuster focused on large-scale heists and elaborate action sequences. By inserting recognisable political figures into these scenes, the viral video plays on audiences’ familiarity with both pop culture and contemporary political personalities.

While many users reacted with amusement, others raised concerns about how convincingly artificial intelligence tools can manipulate real people’s appearances. Media analysts note that the technology used in such videos — often referred to as deepfake AI — has become increasingly accessible, allowing creators to generate realistic face swaps using consumer-level software.

Digital media experts warn that although this particular clip appears clearly satirical, similar techniques can be used to spread misinformation or fabricate events. Over the past two years, governments and technology platforms have faced mounting pressure to develop policies addressing AI-generated media, especially during election cycles when misleading content can influence public perception.

The viral clip also reflects a broader trend in internet culture, where AI tools are being used to remix well-known films with unexpected figures. Online communities frequently create parody edits placing politicians, celebrities or historical figures into fictional universes, blurring the boundary between humour and deception.

X has not issued a specific statement regarding the video, and it remains accessible at the time of writing. Platform guidelines generally allow parody and satire provided content does not mislead users into believing it depicts real events. However, experts argue that as AI technology improves, distinguishing satire from manipulation may become increasingly difficult for casual viewers.