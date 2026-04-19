Aiden Markram bowls 32-run over; sets unwanted IPL record as Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly unleash sixes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Aiden Markram suffered the worst over of his IPL career as Punjab Kings' (PBKS) explosive duo Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly hammered him for a staggering 32 runs in the 13th over of their high-voltage IPL 2026 clash. This monstrous over not only became the most expensive by any LSG bowler in history but also emerged as the costliest over of the ongoing season, so far.

Power-hitting masterclass unfolds The carnage began when Aiden Markram stepped up to bowl with PBKS in full attacking mode. Cooper Connolly set the tone right away, lofting a flatter delivery outside off stump cleanly over cover for a six. Markram tried adjusting his lengths, but nothing worked against the rampaging batters.

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Connolly followed it up by pulling a short ball over long-on despite getting rushed, sending it deep into the stands. Another attempted yorker missed its mark and turned into a juicy slot ball that Connolly smashed straight towards the sightscreen. The over also included a wide and a mistimed single to deep backward square leg.

Priyansh Arya then joined the assault with two thunderous sixes of his own. One came off a delivery on the pads that sailed comfortably over deep mid-wicket, while the final ball was dispatched towards the sightscreen again. Shreyas Iyer, at the non-striker’s end, stood up and tapped his glove on the bat in pure admiration of the monster hitting on display.

Ball-by-ball breakdown of the record-breaking over 12.1: Cooper Connolly lofts over cover for SIX

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12.2: Cooper Connolly pulls over long-on for SIX

12.3: Cooper Connolly belts near-yorker towards sightscreen for SIX

12.4: Wide

12.4: Cooper Connolly mistimes to deep backward square for 1 run

12.5: Priyansh Arya smashes on pads over deep mid-wicket for SIX

12.6: Priyansh Arya targets sightscreen for SIX

Records shattered in style Aiden Markram’s 32-run over comfortably surpassed the previous LSG record of 27 runs conceded by Ravi Bishnoi against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2022 Eliminator at Kolkata. It also stands as the most expensive over bowled in IPL 2026 so far, highlighting the fearless brand of T20 cricket we are witnessing this season.

Both Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly looked completely in the zone, treating every delivery like a scoring opportunity. Their clean striking and ability to punish even good-length balls left LSG’s bowling unit shell-shocked on a batting-friendly Mullanpur pitch.

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Impact on the match For the Punjab Kings, this explosive over injected massive momentum into their innings at a crucial stage. The aggressive approach helped them maintain a high scoring rate and put Lucknow Super Giants under immediate pressure.

PBKS posted 254/7 after 20 overs, setting the second-highest total by the franchise in IPL history.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.