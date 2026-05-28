AI-made short film created on ₹42,000 budget lands maker a Hollywood job offer

A short film created using artificial intelligence tools by a former train driver in China has unexpectedly turned into a global talking point after receiving praise from a Hollywood filmmaker and crossing millions of online views worldwide.

According to reports by the Chuncheng Evening News and the South China Morning Post, 29-year-old Liu Ziyu from Xinping County in China’s Yunnan province created a three-and-a-half-minute AI-generated short film titled “Zombie Scavenger” in just 10 days, spending around 3,000 yuan, or nearly ₹42,000.

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What began as a personal creative experiment soon gained international attention after Hollywood-based AI filmmaker PJ Accetturo shared the film online.

“This is one of the best short films I have seen in years,” Accetturo wrote while praising the project publicly on social media.

The filmmaker also expressed interest in hiring Liu and wrote, “If anyone can find the director, please link his socials. I would love to hire him but I cannot find him, I think he is a Chinese creator on Douyin.”

AI Film Crosses Millions Of Views Following Accetturo’s post, the short film rapidly spread across social media platforms and reportedly crossed more than 60 million global views.

Interestingly, the film had initially received limited attention after it was first released on Chinese social media platforms on May 9.

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As online users eventually connected Accetturo with Liu, the young creator responded with a simple message.

“I do not speak English. I want to focus on my work in China,” Liu said.

Despite the language barrier, discussions around his work continued to grow internationally. Reports said Liu later interacted with Accetturo’s team and shared additional AI-generated projects during their conversations.

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During those exchanges, Liu was reportedly told that he could contact the team in the future if he wished to work on films or advertisements in the United States.

However, Liu maintained that he currently has no plans to relocate.

“Right now, I do not have a plan to go to the US. For me, they are like my friends in the US,” he said.

Film Inspired By WALL-E “Zombie Scavenger” has been described as an Atompunk-style science fiction short film. The story revolves around a robot and a model doll in an emotional narrative centred around love.

Liu said the concept for the film was inspired by WALL-E, the Disney science fiction film widely known for combining emotional storytelling with futuristic visuals.

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One of the biggest reasons the project has attracted attention online is the way it was produced.

The entire short film was reportedly created solely by Liu without the support of a production studio, filmmaking team or formal cinema education. The total expenditure went toward AI tools and software subscriptions.

From Train Driver To AI Filmmaker Before gaining attention for his AI filmmaking experiment, Liu had a very different professional background.

He graduated from a technical school where he studied combustion engine driving and maintenance. He later worked as a train driver for around three years before eventually shifting careers and becoming a wedding photographer.

According to reports, Liu’s entry into AI-generated video creation happened unexpectedly earlier this year when his parents asked him to create promotional material for the opening ceremony of their family-owned hotel.

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That assignment reportedly sparked his interest in AI video-generation platforms and pushed him to begin experimenting with his own creative workflow.

Explaining his process, Liu said, “My prompt formula is: movement plus motivation plus mood, rather than simply telling AI to do what movements.”

AI Creativity Debate Continues Liu’s sudden rise has also added to ongoing conversations globally around artificial intelligence and creative industries.

The viral success of “Zombie Scavenger” has been viewed by many online users as an example of how AI tools are lowering barriers for independent creators without formal industry access or expensive production setups.

At the same time, debates around AI-generated art, originality and the future of filmmaking continue to grow worldwide as more creators experiment with emerging technologies.

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Despite receiving international recognition and a possible pathway into Hollywood projects, Liu has maintained a grounded response to the sudden attention surrounding his work.

For now, he says he wants to continue focusing on his projects in China.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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