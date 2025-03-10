Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi were forced to make a 10-hour journey to nowhere after the flight was forced to make an emergency U-turn to the US due to clogged toilets.

According to news agency PTI, the flight was airborne for more than ten hours on Thursday, March 6, when the passengers were informed that the return was due to a technical issue.

However, PTI, citing a source, said the aircraft had to return because nine of its 10 toilets (lavatories) were clogged.

Also Read | Air India suggests lower landing charges at Delhi Airport

The source said the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft operated by Air India has 10 lavatories, including two for first-class passengers. The aircraft has just over 340 seats, including first, business, and economy class seats.

Only one lavatory was functional, it added.

According to information on the flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the flight returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours.

Also Read | Widow of Army officer in ICU after alleged denial of wheelchair assistance

What did Air India say? An Air India spokesperson told PTI that AI126, operating from Chicago to Delhi on March 6, returned to Chicago due to a technical issue.

"Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that passengers who opt for full refunds on cancellations and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered this option.

How did social media users react? Several netizens joked about the situation on the plane, while most complained about how bad Air India flights are.

“A flurry of curry in a hurry,” a user joked.

“I could smell the comments from 10 reels away,” another added.

“Air India is horrible,” a social media user complained. A user added, “This is inefficiency... people who regularly travel say the same ... even Indian from India.”