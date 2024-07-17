Air India has launched a new product to enhance the travel experience: Air India Gift Cards. These e-cards, available online in denominations from ₹1,000 to ₹200,000, offer a flexible way to gift travel experiences. According to the airline, the cards can be used to book both domestic and international flights, as well as for ancillary services like extra baggage and seat selection, Hindustan Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Purchase Air India Gift Cards Air India Gift Cards can be bought at giftcards.airindia.com in four themes: Travel, Wedding Anniversary, Birthday, and Special Moments. These cards can be personalized to suit the occasion and the recipient's travel needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transferability and Usage of Air India Gift Cards Air India Gift Cards are transferable, allowing recipients to book flights for others. Up to three gift cards can be combined in one transaction, and they can be used alongside a credit card to cover any remaining balance.

Flexibility for Multiple Trips These gift cards can be used for a single trip or spread across multiple bookings, providing travellers with flexibility.

Tata Group {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since taking control on January 27, 2022, the Tatas embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the airline. The first year saw the revival of grounded aircraft and the recruitment of fresh talent.

In its second year, Air India accelerated its transformation with a landmark order for 470 aircraft in June and the introduction of a new brand identity in August. The airline also secured a new distribution deal with Sabre, helping it reclaim US corporate clients.

The Tata Group's acquisition deal, valued at ₹18,000 crore, allocated 15% of the total to the government, with the rest directed towards clearing Air India's debt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

