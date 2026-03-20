Air India introduces special festive menus for Eid, Navratri, Gudi Padwa: Check details here

Air India has announced an array of special culinary services following the festival week in India , which includes Eid-ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa. From the sweetness of Eid to the traditional flavours of Navratri and Gudi Padwa, guests can now savour the authentic taste of India’s rich heritage.
For Eid, the Tata-owned carrier will be serving Sheer Khurma across all flights departing from March 20. "The offering is available across all cabin classes and its network, including all ex-India flights, domestic routes and return catered sectors, ensuring a consistent festive experience. On flights with multiple meal services, Sheer Khurma has been incorporated into the main meal service, while the refreshment services will continue as per the scheduled menu," Air India said.
"The initiative is being implemented across all catering partners, including TajSATS, Oberoi Flight Services, Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS), and Ambassador's Sky Chef (ASC), ensuring consistency in quality and service delivery across all touchpoints," it further added.
The festive menus are also available at the recently inaugurated flagship Maharaja Lounge in Delhi. Fliers can relish a special Navratri thali featuring fruits, Sabudana Khichdi, raita, buttermilk, paneer sabzi and kheer, among other delicacies.
Meanwhile, the Adani Lounge in Mumbai on March 19 served Shrikhand, Chocolate Peda, Orange Coconut Barfi, Mawa Modak and Gujiya to mark Gudi Padwa celebrations. In addition to this, the lounge will serve a special Eid fare, including Dal Ghost, Malai Chicken Gilafi Kebab, Kacchi Murg Biryani, Paneer Reshmi Handi, Shahi Tukda, Baklava and Phirni, among other delicacies, for lunch and dinner on March 21.
Gudi Padwa is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada — the first day of first month Chaitra, as per Amanta and Purnimanta Hindu Calendar.
Pratipada tithi begins: 06:52 AM on 19 March 2026
Pratipada tithi ends: 04:52 AM on 20 March 2026
The holiest month in Islamic Hijri calendar — Ramadan — usually extends for 29 to 30 days and the celebrations culminate with Eid festivities. This time Eid celebrations will correspond to 1 Shawwal 1447, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr celebration date varies from region to region as it depends on moon sighting.
Devotees begin their day by offering morning prayers (Salat al-Eid). On this day, they offer Zakat al-Fitr to the needy, wearing new clothes, feast with family, share sweets, visit loved ones and exchanging gifts, Eidi (token money) and greetings.
Nine days festivities of Chaitra Navratri start on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which begins with Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri celebrations culminate with Rama Navami celebrated on the final day.
Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri customs and rituals are similar and begin with Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.