Air India introduces special festive menus for Eid, Navratri, Gudi Padwa: Check details here

Air India has announced an array of special culinary services following the festival week in India , which includes Eid-ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa. From the sweetness of Eid to the traditional flavours of Navratri and Gudi Padwa, guests can now savour the authentic taste of India’s rich heritage.
For Eid, the Tata-owned carrier will be serving Sheer Khurma across all flights departing from March 20. "The offering is available across all cabin classes and its network, including all ex-India flights, domestic routes and return catered sectors, ensuring a consistent festive experience. On flights with multiple meal services, Sheer Khurma has been incorporated into the main meal service, while the refreshment services will continue as per the scheduled menu," Air India said.
"The initiative is being implemented across all catering partners, including TajSATS, Oberoi Flight Services, Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS), and Ambassador's Sky Chef (ASC), ensuring consistency in quality and service delivery across all touchpoints," it further added.
The festive menus are also available at the recently inaugurated flagship Maharaja Lounge in Delhi. Fliers can relish a special Navratri thali featuring fruits, Sabudana Khichdi, raita, buttermilk, paneer sabzi and kheer, among other delicacies.
Meanwhile, the Adani Lounge in Mumbai on March 19 served Shrikhand, Chocolate Peda, Orange Coconut Barfi, Mawa Modak and Gujiya to mark Gudi Padwa celebrations. In addition to this, the lounge will serve a special Eid fare, including Dal Ghost, Malai Chicken Gilafi Kebab, Kacchi Murg Biryani, Paneer Reshmi Handi, Shahi Tukda, Baklava and Phirni, among other delicacies, for lunch and dinner on March 21.
Gudi Padwa is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada — the first day of first month Chaitra, as per Amanta and Purnimanta Hindu Calendar.
Pratipada tithi begins: 06:52 AM on 19 March 2026
Pratipada tithi ends: 04:52 AM on 20 March 2026
The holiest month in Islamic Hijri calendar — Ramadan — usually extends for 29 to 30 days and the celebrations culminate with Eid festivities. This time Eid celebrations will correspond to 1 Shawwal 1447, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr celebration date varies from region to region as it depends on moon sighting.
Devotees begin their day by offering morning prayers (Salat al-Eid). On this day, they offer Zakat al-Fitr to the needy, wearing new clothes, feast with family, share sweets, visit loved ones and exchanging gifts, Eidi (token money) and greetings.
Nine days festivities of Chaitra Navratri start on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which begins with Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri celebrations culminate with Rama Navami celebrated on the final day.
Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri customs and rituals are similar and begin with Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi.