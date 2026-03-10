Air India launches investigation after viral video shows ex-cabin crew sitting in cockpit mid-flight

A video circulating across social media platforms has prompted Air India to launch an internal investigation after it appeared to show a former cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit of an aircraft while the flight was in the air.

The clip, which has sparked discussion about aviation safety protocols, shows the individual sitting in what appears to be the pilot’s seat before the camera pans toward the aircraft’s windscreen, revealing clouds outside.

Following the video’s circulation online, Air India issued a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming that the matter is being examined.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit. Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness,” a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement.

The airline added that it is currently verifying the authenticity of the video while also trying to determine the circumstances in which it was recorded.

According to the statement, the airline has already initiated an internal investigation to establish whether all operational and safety guidelines were followed.

“Air India said that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, so that it can determine whether there had been complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols. “At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” it said.

Viral video sparks online debate The video was shared on social media platform X, where users quickly began questioning whether such access to the cockpit during a flight was allowed.

Posting the clip online, a user wrote, “The plane is in the air and an air hostess is sitting in the cockpit making reels. Is this really allowed? Feels quite disturbing to see something like this when passenger safety is supposed to be the top priority.”

The post soon triggered discussions among aviation enthusiasts and passengers about cockpit access rules during flights.

What aviation rules say Under regulations laid down by India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), at least two authorised personnel must be present inside the cockpit at all times during a flight.

This rule is designed to prevent situations where one person might be locked inside the cockpit alone.

As per the regulation, if one of the pilots needs to leave the cockpit temporarily — for instance, for a break — a cabin crew member may be asked to enter the cockpit until the pilot returns, ensuring that two authorised individuals remain present.

One social media user pointed this out while responding to the viral clip, writing, “The best I can make of this is, the commander of the plane stepped out to stretch or take a loo break and the cabin crew was sent to replace due to the 2-people in cockpit at all times rule.”