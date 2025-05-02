Angry Air India passenger calls out airline after rain delay: '…shameful we compare ourselves to Pakistan’

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were affected after strong winds followed by heavy rains hit the national capital. According to FlightRadar, the Delhi airport witnessed average delays of 46 minutes for arrivals and 54 minutes for departures.

An irate passenger took to X to complain about a ‘two-hour delay’ on an Air India flight from Delhi. “Every @airindia flight seems to be delayed by 1–2 hours—zero respect for passengers' time. No improvement, no accountability. It's shameful that we compare ourselves to Pakistan instead of China, who is 100 years ahead of us,” the X user wrote. In another post, the passenger added, “And the tragedy is non-refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers’ time.”



His post quickly went viral on social media, evoking a response from the airline. “Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi,” Air India responded, adding, “Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”



The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), issued an advisory for passengers traveling during the ongoing rainfall affecting Delhi and the NCR region.



“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” DIAL wrote on X.