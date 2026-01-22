'Felt like a dog’: Air India passenger slams ‘rude’ crew for failing to provide non-veg meal, airline responds

A passenger flying aboard a Bangkok–New Delhi flight operated by Tata-owned Air India has alleged misconduct by crew members after he asked for a non-vegetarian meal that was pre-booked on his ticket.

Abhishek Chaudhry said he was travelling back to Delhi with his 22-year-old cousin when the incident unfolded on 19 January. In the video, Chaudhry claimed that his cousin, who was seated with him, did not receive the pre-booked non-vegetarian meal by the time the food service reached the rear rows of the aircraft.

He further alleged that when he raised the issue, the cabin crew asked to see his boarding pass and spoke to him rudely. Chaudhry also said that a French passenger seated beside him faced a similar experience, which made him feel like a “dog”.

"When I asked for my non-veg meal, instead of saying, 'sorry sir, we don't have any meal,' they asked me for my ticket. The chief of staff spoke very tough to me. I felt like a dog. And I'm an Air India customer; tomorrow, I will not be able to get any more (flights) from Air India," he said.

Chaudhry stated that when he objected to the crew’s tone and told them that such behaviour was unacceptable, he was instructed to remain silent. Shortly after, he approached the staff again regarding a non-vegetarian meal he had pre-booked for his cousin, but was once again asked to produce a ticket.

"I said, ma'am, the ticket that I had booked, I had selected everything. I have selected a vegetarian meal for myself and a non-vegetarian meal for my cousin. But, when she insisted, I downloaded it from my email and showed it to her," Chaudhry said.

According to him, the cabin crew member then directed a junior colleague to take a screenshot of the ticket and accused him of having returned the meal earlier. Chaudhry said he subsequently asked for the flight’s logbook so he could formally register a complaint, but the crew refused to engage further. He named cabin crew member Meenakshi Chaturvedi and alleged that she, along with others, dealt with the situation in an “unprofessional and rude” manner.

"I am getting this treatment. Is Air India flying me for free? First, they disrespected foreigners. Then they disrespected me. My 22-year-old cousin didn't get food on the whole flight. For him, it's a first experience that someone can talk so rudely," he said.

As the situation escalated, Chaudhry claimed that some fellow passengers accused him of supporting a foreigner. He clarified that the matter had nothing to do with racism but was strictly about behaviour and respect.

"They started talking on a different level. That I am supporting foreigners and that they don't respect us in their own country. There is no issue of racism here. The issue is about conduct. The issue is that I was not spoken to with respect. Neither was the foreigner. The foreigner knew a little Hindi, and he said, 'mai kutta nahi hu' (I'm not a dog)," said Chaudhry.

He further alleged that the situation culminated with him being issued a warning letter by pilot Tushar Singh, citing that his conduct had disturbed other passengers. After the flight landed, Chaudhry claimed that crew members threatened him, breached his privacy, and forcibly attempted to check his phone.

Also Read | Air India issues advisory amid dense fog, cold wave forecast for Delhi

Air India responds Reacting to the video, a social media user remarked that issuing a code of conduct warning against someone raising a genuine complaint could set a troubling precedent and called on authorities to take note of the matter.

In response, Air India said it is aware of the video circulating online and has initiated an investigation into the incident.