Air India pilot thanks Food Pharmer, known for exposing 'unhealthy' food in IndiGo flights, flagging high sodium content

Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, received appreciation from Air India pilots for his efforts in promoting food safety and exposing misleading ads. His campaign 'Label Padhega India' highlighted issues with high sugar and sodium content in packaged food items.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, recently shared a note sent by Air India applauding his work.
Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, recently shared a note sent by Air India applauding his work.(Instagram)

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, also known as Food Pharmer, received a heartfelt note from Air India pilots for raising awareness about reviewing labels of packaged food products. The influencer on Saturday shared the image of a note he received from Air India pilots applauding his initiatives. Notably, Revant Himatsingka had flagged high sodium content in certain food items served on IndiGo flight.

The note, written in the name of “Chandni and Rinkesh”, thanked the influencer for raising awareness about food safety and misleading ads with his content. “You are a revolution for us and the coming generation who have now realized- ‘Padhega India tabhi toh sahi khayega India’,” read the note written by Air India pilots.

"An Air India pilot wrote this heartwarming note on a flight I took today,” wrote Food Pharmer on X.

Food Pharmer's Label Padhega India campaign

Himatsingka won praise for his flagship social awareness campaign, ‘Label Padhega India’, to encourage the habit of reading the ingredients of a packaged food item or drink. The campaign was also joined by several other influencers and celebrities like Archana Puran Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Terrence Lewis, Ankur Warikoo, Abhinav Bindra, Masoom Minawala, etc.

Himatsingka has a following of 2.6 million on Instagram, where he posts videos and photos about misleading ads and marketing strategies used by companies selling packaged food and drink items. Over the past few years, Himatsingka, with his content, has directly targeted brands like Britannia, Lays, Cadbury, and Amul for their misleading advertisement and marketing.

The influencer first rose to fame in April last year, when he made a video about Bournvita's high sugar content. In his video, he revealed how the beverage, which has more sugar, is marketed as a health supplement for children. The influencer even received a legal notice for his video from the brand, however, ultimately it forced the company to slash its sugar content.

A few months ago, Himatsingka shared a video exposing the high sodium content of meals served onboard IndiGo flights. In his social media post, He claimed that upma, poha, and dal chawal served on Indigo flights have more sodium than Maggi.

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 02:59 PM IST
