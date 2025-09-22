Air India’s Navratri special at Mumbai lounge wins praise, internet calls it a ‘sweet gesture’

Air India has struck a festive chord with travellers this season. As Navratri celebrations kick off across the country, the airline is earning applause online for a thoughtful gesture at its Mumbai lounge that has gone viral.

A post shared by an X user showcased a special Navratri-themed meal being served to guests at the lounge, with the caption: “Navratri special celebration @airindia lounge Mumbai — sweet gesture by the airline. Amazing customer service at Air India lounge Mumbai. Happy #Navratri to all.”

Another traveller posted a picture of the sattvik meal along with a personalised note from the airline that read: “Wishing you a happy Navratri, may the divine blessing of Maa Durga bring joy and prosperity to you and your family.”

A passenger has shared a picture featuring the sattvik meal and customised note.

The gesture, though simple, has struck a chord with netizens who see it as a refreshing example of how brands can embrace India’s cultural traditions while enhancing customer experience.

Social Media Reacts This is the India we love—tradition meets modern service. Well done, Air India!” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Such festive vibes! Hope more airlines take note.”

A traveller shared: “Air India has really stepped up its game. Loving the hospitality.”

