Air Vistara Travel Advisory for Varanasi: Heavy traffic expected on route to Airport on June 18, amid PM Modi’s visit

Air Vistara has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from Varanasi Airport on June 18th, warning of heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement on routes leading to the airport. The airline's official tweet urges customers to allow more time for their journey to ensure they reach the airport on time.

The advisory comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 18 and 19.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi at around 5 pm on June 18. During this event, he will grant certificates to over 30,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) Krishi Sakhis. Additionally, the Prime Minister will release the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, amounting to more than ₹20,000 crore, to approximately 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Following the Sammelan, PM Modi will witness the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat at around 7 pm, and later perform puja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple at approximately 8 pm.

Travelers heading to Varanasi Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to the expected heavy traffic associated with the Prime Minister's visit and related events.

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Varanasi Airport on June 18th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," read the tweet from Air Vistara.

#TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Varanasi Airport on June 18th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) June 18, 2024

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions, consider alternative routes, and plan their travel schedules accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

