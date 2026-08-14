Ajay Devgn, mother to earn ₹16 lakh/month from Juhu bungalow - Here's how

Actor Ajy Devgn and his mother Veena Devgn have leased their 7,803 sq ft Juhu Bungalow for five years, with rent starting at 16 lakh a month and rising annually. 

Written By Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated14 Aug 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn and his mother Veena Devgn are set to earn an estimated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.61 crore per year by leasing their Juhu bungalow.
Actor Ajay Devgn and his mother Veena Devgn are set to earn an estimated ₹10.61 crore per year by leasing their Juhu bungalow. (REUTERS)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his mother Veena Devgn have leased out their 7,803 sq ft bungalow in Juhu's Kapol Co-operative Housing Society (CHS), with the agreement set to generate a estimated rental income of 10.61 crore over five years.

Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow leased for 16 lakh a month

According to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards, the lease has a tenure of 60 months. The monthly rent starts at 16 lakh and is subject to annual 5% annual increase during the lease period.

Based on the agreed escalation, the estimated rental income over the five-year term works out to approximately 10.61 crore. The agreement also includes a security deposit of 48 lakh.

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The bungalow had a built-up area of 724.90 sq m, equivalent to about 7,803 sq ft. The lease attracts a stamp duty of 2.71 lakh, while registration charges have been recorded at 1,000.

The property is located in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most established premium residential neighbourhoods and a prominent celebrity address. Its location along the western coastline coupled with connectivity to major commercial and business districts, has helped sustain the demand for high-value residential properties.

Juhu property price trends

Property values in Juhu have remained elevated despite some recent moderation. Square Yards data shows the average asking price in Juhu at around 61,100 per sq ft, with the locality recording a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decline. Prices had risen from 58,950 per sq ft in September 2025 to 61,900 per sq ft in December 2025 before settling at the current level.

For Juhu Road specifically, the average asking price stands at about 45,400 per sq ft. Square Yards data indicates a relatively stable market, although ready-to-move properties have recorded stronger recent growth than under-construction inventory.

Also Read | Parents throw son out of property for not taking care of them: Bombay HC agrees

Other market data also points to sustained long-term appreciation in Juhu. Rooflane Realty's July 2026 area report puts the market rate at around 53,000 per sq ft and estimates five-year growth of 26%, underlining the premium attached to the neighbourhood.

The lease details highlight the rental potential of large residential properties in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury markets, with the Devgn family’s bungalow set to generate progressively higher rental income through the five-year agreement.

Money
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